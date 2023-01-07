Listen to the audio version of the article

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has named former Pasdaran Ahmadreza Radan as the new head of the police force, replacing Hossein Ashtari as protests continue across the country. According to unofficial reports, Khamenei allegedly contested the former police commander’s “incompetence” in repressing the protests. Radan, a former member of the Revolutionary Guards, was formerly deputy chief of police, involved in the violent repression of the Green Movement in 2009. He was also part of the Moral Police. The US has held Radan responsible for serious human rights violations.

Two other men were then executed following the street demonstrations. This was announced by the country’s judicial authority. The two are accused of having killed a paramilitary during the demonstrations that erupted following the death in custody of a young Kurdish girl. “Mohammad Mahdi Karami and Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini, the main perpetrators of the crime that led to the martyrdom of Rouhollah Ajamian, were hanged this morning,” explains the Mizan Online news agency.

Brussels “shocked” by executions

The EU said it was “shocked by the execution” of the two men and through the spokesman of the EU External Action Service “appeals to Iran to strictly respect the obligations established by the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, of which Iran is part. Fundamental rights, including the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly”.

Metsola: «We need a stronger reaction from the EU and the West»

For her part, the president of the Eurochamber Roberta Metsola wrote in a tweet: “Today I asked for a stronger reaction at European and global level against the Iranian regime. A regime that executes citizens who demand respect for women, life and freedom. A regime that supplies drones used to kill Ukrainians. A regime that the world must hold accountable.”