While the protests in Iran seem to be experiencing a moment of partial “tiredness” compared to their peak intensity reached last December, the words of Mir Hossein Mousaviformer prime minister of the Islamic Republic in the 1980s, as well as candidate in the controversial 2009 presidential elections. The 80-year-old politician, a native ofAzerbaijan orientale and historical figure of reformist camphe expressed himself on the columns of the website Fifth asking the authorities “one fundamental transformationwhose profile is indicated by pure movement Woman Life Freedom”. Net words, declined within one road map in three phases: the indiction of a referendum on the need to change or even rewrite the Constitution; the formation, in the event of a positive outcome of the referendum, of a Constituent Assembly composed of “true representatives of the nation”, through a free vote; a second referendum to approve the possible draft of a new Constitutional Charter to create a regime based on the Rule of law that “respect i human rights and the popular will“.

Mousavi’s words are significant for several reasons. The first is linked to his condition: the former prime minister has been in fact for 13 years House arrest in the company of his wife Zahra Rahnavard accused of having led the great protest of theGreen Wave in 2009, in the aftermath of the re-election of Mahmoud Ahmadinejadagainst which he ran. 2009 perhaps represents the first moment of rift between civil society and the regime: the Onda Verde was in fact born with the intention of signaling the emergence of a disenchantmentdue to the conviction by the reformist electorate of sensationalism electoral fraud in the re-election of Ahmadinejad such as to make sense of an electoral process which up to that moment had witnessed a very high turnout on average.

In those troubled months Mousavi had effectively assumed the role of martyrpersonally paying for the street riots, which also led to the arrest of Mehdi KarroubiShiite cleric, speaker of Parliament several times and founder of the reformist movement Society of militant clericsand at the same time being accused by a part of the population of not having taken a stand against the Supreme Guide Ali Khamenei, considered the “puppeteer” of the frauds that had for the first time undermined the credibility of the electoral process and the perception of relative democracy of the system itself. Between Mousavi and Khamenei there is a degree of relationship: the grandmother of the former is the paternal aunt of the latter. Not that kinship, in Irannecessarily signals closeness, indeed: there are numerous cases of intra-family hostility in the country, not least that between Ali Khamenei himself and his brother Hadialso a reformist.

Mousavi’s statements then represent a sign of life of the declining reformist movement and at the same time the confirmation that the latter has breathed its last. The politician owes his rise and credibility to the early stages of the revolution: admirer of the sociologist Ali Shariati e you Che Guevaraas the fall approaches Shah he gradually abandons leftist positions to become one of the ayatollah’s main advisers Khomeiniwhich in 1979 put him in charge of the Council of the Islamic Revolution. His closeness to the founder of the revolution, then strengthened during his term as prime minister (a position later abolished, also thanks to the lobbying work against him by Khamenei himself), had over time fermented the hostility towards him precisely from the Supreme Guide, President of the Republic during his premiership.

With the death of Khomeini and the consequent controversial process that had led to the sudden appointment by the Assembly of Experts of Khamenei as his successor, Mousavi enters the reformist camp of Mohammad Khatamilater elected president in 1997. The reformists in Iran are historically the bearers of the idea that the system theorized by Khomeini is just but reformable from within and oppose the principalists, known in the West as “conservatives”. The strength and popularity of the reformist movement until 2009 lay precisely in the fact that many of its representatives could boast of direct and often intimate links with the figure of Khomeini and at the same time in the ability to intercept the requests of the new generationsborn after 1979, who hadn’t experienced the long firsthand conflict with Iraq which had contributed to a strong tightening of the regime.

“People have the right to make fundamental revisions to overcome crises and pave the way for freedomat the justiceat the democracy and allo development – Mousavi added in recent days – And the refusal to take the slightest step towards citizens’ rights as defined in the constitution has discouraged the community from carrying out the reforms”. Phrases that precisely mark the certification of the reformist failure in which Mousavi has continued to believe in these years of house arrest, but whose instances appear to many, today, almost anachronisticwhile signaling a decided stepping off the “revolutionary tracks” in which until ten years ago it was anchored.

However, even in this case, the feeling is that the political leader has taken a completely unsuitable position. In fact, the accusations by the regime itself were not long in coming. The press agency Libralinked to the judiciary, immediately accused Mousavi of “fully tracing” the rhetoric and positions of the opposition group abroad Mojahedin e Khalq (Mek), considered a terrorist organization by Teheran. Libra it went even further, citing “credible information” that Ardeshir Amir Arjomandactivist residing in Paris director of the aforementioned website Fifth and personal advisor to Mousavi himself, would have pushed him to “accredit himself” as protest leaders anti-system after being primed by his brother Bassemwho would be a member of one of the offices of the Mek a Strasbourg. This while a number of conservative politicians, such as Mohammad Reza Bahonarhave begun to contradict the regime’s tendency to downsize the scope of the protests, defined as “more serious than the previous ones and revealing economic, political, cultural and diplomatic problems” in the country, so much so as to request the birth of a “second Republic”, although with assumptions different from those imagined by Mousavi.

On the other hand, the positions of power held by Mousavi in ​​the years of “purges” (1988) of dissidents, as well as his waning influence, seem to preclude him from an acceptable level of audience by the now polarized civil society and also by Iranians abroad. The activist Masih Alinejadas well as the son of the last Shah, branded Mousavi’s statements with the most classic of formulas “too little too late“, too little and too late: the first by insisting on the “irrelevant difference between conservatives and reformists who are abandoning the sinking ship and ignore the fact that in the streets people rise up equally against one and the other”, the second questioning the very authenticity of his words, while invoking a policy “of open doors, which is inclusive of all the souls of the country”.

Interviewed by Middle East Eye, an Iranian journalist whose name has not been disclosed for security reasons commented on the politician’s words calling him “consistent with his promises to the people, which made him pay a heavy price and forced him under house arrest for 13 years ”. The reporter then added that Mousavi would have earned the respect of the people precisely because of his long home detention, then rhetorically asking figures such as the heir Pahlavi or the activist Hamed Esmaeilion if “they have the courage to come to Iran and pay a price for what they say or if they are militants only within the comfort zone of their residences in the United States o in Canada“. The impression, added the reporter, is that “the activists who promote regime change from abroad seem worried that Mir Hossein Mousavi could steal the show from them and this has prompted them to associate themselves even more with Washingtonoffering Iranian society nothing but useless slogans”.

Perhaps not by chance, indeed precisely because of the partly sectarian nature of the repressions set in motion by the regime, it is not so much his “party comrades” such as the former president who take up Mousavi’s appeals for now Khatami (who partially rejected his proposals, insisting on a return to the current Constitution), but Sunni activists and religious leaders, such as Abdolhamid Ismaelzahiknown as the mowlaviimam of the Makki mosque of Zahedan. At the last Friday prayer, during his sermonil mowlavi he directly referred to the words of the former leader of the Green Wave: “With his recent statements, Mousavi has shown that he understands the realities of our society. It is time for our politicians and our religious to think of a way to save the country, recognizing the facts”.