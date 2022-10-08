Due to the risk of arbitrary arrests and detentions, the France invites its citizens currently in Iran to leave the country as soon as possible. “Any French visitor, including dual nationals, is exposed to a high risk of arrest, arbitrary detention and unfair trial,” the French Foreign Ministry explains in a statement. “This risk also applies to people who make a simple tourist visit. In the event of arrest or detention, respect for fundamental rights and personal safety is not guaranteed”, he adds.

Zoom – stories seen by satellites Iran, the map of women’s protests after Mahsa Amini’s death by Laura Lucchini, Gabriella Colarusso. Curated by Paola Cipriani and Valeria D’Angelo

06 October 2022

Large protests against the regime have been taking place in Iran for weeks now. The spark was the police killing of a 22-year-old girl, Mahsa Amini, on September 16 in Tehran: she was arrested for not wearing the Islamic veil correctly. But the riots and demonstrations in defense of women quickly turned into a rebellion against the government.

“We are French agents”. Iran broadcasts extorted confessions on TV by Gabriella Colarusso

06 October 2022



The ministry then underlines that the French embassy in Tehran has a “very limited” capacity to guarantee the consular protection of citizens arrested or detained in the country. “Furthermore, a consular presence is not guaranteed at hearings during a possible trial and the required lawyers may be subject to serious constraints.”

“Mahsa sick, Sarina suicidal, Nika fallen”. Iran’s version of the victims of the protests See also Australian parliamentarians support Taiwan’s accession to Interpol and condemn the CCP’s abuse of red links | Binchen Hu | Red Wanted Order | Executive Committee by Gabriella Colarusso

07 October 2022



The decision comes after Iranian state television showed the alleged “confessions” of two Frenchmen arrested and detained in the country for five months. Paris did not hesitate to define the two as “state hostages”. It is about Cecile Kohlerof the French teachers’ union, and his partner, Jacques Paris, arrested on 7 May and accused of working to create unrest in the Islamic Republic. In the video, Kohler calls himself “an agent of the DGSE”, Paris intelligence.