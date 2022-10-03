In Iran, the protests against the government for the death of Mahsa Amini, 22-year-old Kurdish woman who died after being arrested for not wearing the hijab correctly. In many cities of the country and universities, thousands took to the streets to shout “Women, life and freedom!”. While the repression of the government is getting harder and harder.

The death of Mahsa Amini

Mahsa Amini she was on vacation with her family in Tehran, the capital of Iran, when on 13 September she was stopped by the moral police in front of the metro stop. The agents accused her of not wearing the veil well that has been compulsory for women in public since the 1979 Islamic revolution. In recent months, the government of Chairman had tightened these laws with a new decree effective August 15: a list of restrictions on how women and girls can dress.

The denunciation of the family

After her arrest, Amini was taken to the Vozara Detention Center. Her brother said that after hearing screams coming from the barracks, she saw her go out in an ambulance that took her to the hospital where she died after three days in a coma. Iranian family and human rights organizations accuse moral police officers of beating the girl and procuring her a head injury and then the coma. The police, on the other hand, claim that Amini had a heart problem. On September 19, a group of hackers shared with the site Iran International a CT scan of the 22-year-old that would show a skull fracture. While yesterday, other hackers sent photos and names of the policemen who allegedly arrested Mahsa Amini: Enayayollah Rafiei52-year-old squad commander, Ali Khoshnamvand27 years old, Prastou Safari36 years old, e Fatemeh Gurban Hosseini27 years old.

The protests

The news sparked a wave of protests in more than 80 cities across the country. Since September 16, thousands have taken to the streets to demand that those responsible for Amini’s death be tried and an end to the persecutions against women. Girls of all ages burned their hijab and cut their hair, a sign of protest that has spread around the world, demanding truth and justice. The Iranian president Ibrahim Raisi he promised the opening of an independent investigation into “the tragic death of Mahsa, who was like our daughters”. But he assured that “riots and violence will not be tolerated” and that those “who instigated the riots must be brought to justice”, accusing “external enemies who foment the riots and insecurity and have targeted the unity of the Iran”.

The repression

After 16 days of protests, Iran Human Rights, an NGO based in Norway, said “133 people have been killed so far across Iran”, including more than 40 have died in clashes last week in Zahedan, capital of the southeastern province of Sistan- Baluchistan. The Iranian authorities did not provide a death toll, although they said that many members of the security forces were killed by “rioters and thugs supported by foreign enemies”. Last week, state television said 41 dead, including members of the security forces.

Among the victims there were many girls such as Hadis Najafi, 23, killed with six gunshots in the neck, chest and face. Hananeh Kia, 23, hit by a bullet in Noshahr, in the north, or Ghazale Chelavi, 32, of Amo. Hundreds of people were arrested, 1,200 were identified, reports the semi-official Tasmin agency close to the Revolutionary Guards. At least 17 journalists ended up in their cells, including them Nilufar Hamedi, the journalist who first gave news of what happened to Mahsa Amini. Faezeh Hashemi, daughter of former Iranian president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, was also arrested in Tehran.

The arrest of 9 foreigners

Il September 30ththe Iranian intelligence ministry, according to a statement reported by government news agencies Irna and Tasnim, announced that he had arrested nine foreign nationals from Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Italy, France and Sweden. The accusation is that of having participated in street demonstrations or of having “worked behind the scenes” to foment them. While yesterday the announcement of the arrest of Alessia Pieperno, a 30-year-old Roman girl arrested on Friday with a group of friends while celebrating her birthday. The Farnesina is following your case.

The riots in the university

On Saturday, with the official start of the academic year, the protests also moved within the country’s universities. Demonstrations were held in Mashhad in northeastern Iran, in Kerman in the south, and in Isfahan. In Tehran, students chanted slogans against the government. Sharif University, one of the most prestigious in the country, was surrounded by paramilitary militias last night base. The boys had been demonstrating for weeks to demand the release of some comrades arrested in the latest demonstrations.

Khamenei’s speech

This morning the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said these protests were “planned” and not organized by “ordinary Iranians”. In comments reported by state media, Khamenei called Mahsa Amini’s death a “bitter accident” and expressed his support for the security forces who “suffered injustice during clashes with protesters”.

The Iranian Supreme Leader accused the US and Israel of being behind the protests: “I say clearly that these riots and insecurity were engineered by America and the usurper Zionist regime, as well as by their paid agents, with the help of some Iranian traitors abroad “.