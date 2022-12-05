For nearly three months, Iran has been experiencing some of the largest anti-government protests since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The demonstrations were sparked by the death of Masha Amini, the 22-year-old of Kurdish descent who died while in moral police custody because she had not worn the correct way the hijab. Since then, on September 16, the cry “Woman, life, freedom” has spread throughout the country, up to the most conservative regions, becoming the slogan of a movement led by women and young people to demand civil rights and democracy.