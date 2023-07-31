Iran, furious and cruel repression against women and girls returns

As he tells research published in recent days by Amnesty InternationalIranian police spokesman Saeed Montazer-Almahdi announced on July 16 the return of police patrols to check the obligation to wear the veil. Soon after they started circulating on social video platforms that they showed women attacked by police officers in Tehran and Rasht and security forces firing tear gas at people trying to prevent the arrests of women.

The new repressive phase in the name of morals actually began before July: certainly in a less visible form, with agents and cars of the moral police without identification and insignia, with methods often other than arrest and beating. But according to official sources since April 15, 2023 more than a million women have received warning “messages” via smsonce photographed driving without a veil.

133,175 text messages were sent requesting the detention of vehicles for a specified length of time, 2,000 cars were impounded, and more than 4,000 cases of recidivism were reported to the judiciary across Iran. Numerous women have been suspended or expelled from universitiesthey were prevented from taking their final exams and denied access to banking services and public transport. Finally, 108,211 reports were collected regarding the commission of “crimes” inside shops or shopping centres. Hundreds of these have been closed for failing to enforce the veil obligation.

But that’s not enough. On 21 May, the judiciary and the government presented a “bill to support the culture of chastity and the hijab” to parliament. Under this proposal, women and girls who appear without veil in public spaces and on social media or who “show part of the body naked or wearing thin or tight-fitting clothing” will face fines, confiscation of cars and communication devices, driving bansdeductions from salary and work benefits, dismissals from work and bans on access to banking services.

The bill provides sentences for women and girls found guilty of disobeying headscarf laws “systematically or in collusion with foreign intelligence and security services” to two or five years’ imprisonmentas well as travel bans and enforced residence in specific locations.

The managers of public institutions and private commercial activities that will allow employees and customers not to wear the veil inside their structures will in turn suffer sanctions, from the closure to long prison sentences and travel bans. The bill also includes a number of measures against athletes, artists and other public figures who disobey the headscarf laws, including bans on professional activities, prison, there are many frustrations.

On 23 July 2023, a parliamentary committee announced that it had sent the revised bill, consisting of 70 articles, to the plenary of parliament. The new text has not been made public. At the same time, the authorities continue to apply the Islamic penal code to persecute and inflict degrading punishments on women who appear unveiled in public.

Amnesty International has examined the sentences handed down to six women in the past two months requiring them to attend counseling sessions for ‘antisocial personality disorder’ or to wash dead bodies in a mortuary or clean government buildings. This attack on the rights of women and girls comes amid a series of hate speeches by Iranian officials and state media, which refer to not wearing the headscarf as a “virus”, a “social disease” or a “disorder” and assimilate the choice to appear without a veil at a shape of “sexual depravity”.