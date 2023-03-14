Fear no longer works. After having hunted them for almost a week, the Iranian authorities tracked down and arrested the girls protagonists of the video released on March 8 in which they danced without a veil to the tune of Calm Down in the streets of Ekbetan, the neighborhood of graffiti and underground music on the western outskirts of Tehran.

But fear no longer works and the response to the confession extorted from the five prisoners veiled from head to toe to discourage all the others has been, for hours, a flourishing of similar musical trailers in similar streets of the country that social networks have multiplied virally. I dance ergo sum.

Islamic theocracy continues to face rebel cities with an iron fist – which after the assassination of Mahsa Amini declared war on Islamic theocracy. But the real point of these six months is missing: the Iranian men and women, knocked down by the ferocious repression following the 2009 Green Wave, took fifteen years to get back on their feet and are ready to sell their skin dearly.

Even now that, on the eve of the Iranian New Year, the religious police have threatened ten days in prison and the confiscation of the car to anyone who disturbs “public order and calm during the celebration of Charshanbesuri”, the tom-tam repeats the mantra of national mobilization: Jin, Jian, Azadi. Woman, life, freedom.

This is how yesterday evening too, responding to the appeal of activists to create unredeemed neighborhood committees, small groups of young people led the protest in Tehran, Mashhad, Qazvin, Malayer.

In the same hours, flexing the muscles of a sort of anti-Western international, the government media broadcast images of the ayatollahs grappling with the visit of the Belarusian dictator Lukashenka. Big handshakes with President Raisi and promises of military and intelligence collaboration of the type already in place with Putin’s Russia.

Only the population is no longer impressed. “It’s like that old Farsi proverb where a blind man asks a blind man the way. If the Islamic Republic is in such bad shape that it needs Lukashenka’s help, we have even more reasons to go forward, the end of this desperate and bankrupt regime is near”, writes us a revolutionary of the first hour, one who for six months, in defiance of the charges and beatings of the officers, he no longer wears the hijab.

Then he adds a smiley face and a ballerina emoticon. She returns to the street, without fear.