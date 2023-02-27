In recent months in Qom, one of the main religious cities of Iran, the center par excellence of Shiite studies, a drama has taken place involving hundreds of girls, “intentionally poisoned in their schools”. This is admitted by the Deputy Minister of Health. The goal was to close girls’ schools. Health and government sources, but also local and international media, have revealed the outlines of this gruesome story, which once again highlights the brutality of the Iranian authorities, intent on repressing dissent with bloodshed and gagging women. As it happens, schools and universities are precisely the places where political opposition to the regime is formed, which the conservative authorities fear the most and which they aim to close, as if to replicate the example of neighboring Afghanistan which – under the yoke of the Taliban – banned girls’ education.

Since the end of November, local media have reported cases of respiratory poisoning of hundreds of girls aged 10 or older in schools in the city. According to the Irna agency, on 14 February the parents of the pupils met in front of the city governorate to “ask for explanations”, while yesterday the Deputy Minister of Health Youness Panahi revealed that “it emerged that some individuals wanted all the schools , especially the female ones, were closed». “The poisoning – he later explained – was caused by chemical compounds available not for military use, and is neither contagious nor transmissible”.

For their part, the ministries of intelligence and education have limited themselves to saying that they are collaborating to find the source of the poisoning. At the moment, writes France Presse, no arrests have been announced. In addition to Qom, the city of Borujerd, in the center of the country, was also the scene of similar episodes. Over the past 48 hours, reports BBC Persian, more than 90 high school students have gone to hospital with symptoms of poisoning.