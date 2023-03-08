Political refugees and ordinary citizens, youth networks and women’s associations: the massive Iranian diaspora abroad has mobilized to support the revolt that has been going on for five months in the country: “The people are more united than ever”

The face of 31-year-old Mehdi Zare Ashkzari, who died after twenty days in a coma following the brutal torture suffered in prison, is one of the many symbols of the revolt that has been shaking Iran for over five months now. We learned to know the features of Mahsa Amini, the young woman beaten to death by the morality police last September for not having worn the veil correctly, and then those of many other boys – even children – who, precisely following Mahsa’s assassination, decided to take to the streets shouting “Woman, life, freedom”, challenging the repression of the regime and unfortunately paying for their courage with their lives. There are already at least 750 martyrs of the great mobilization which, extended to the whole country, is demonstrating to the government of the ayatollahs that there is an Iran no longer willing to tolerate the obscurantism and violence on which power has rested for over forty years.

Mehdi’s face, however, also symbolizes another Iran: the one that, in the short or long term, for political or professional, study or family reasons, decides to move away from the mother country. According to estimates, there are at least five million citizens living abroad and, in recent months, their voices have risen louder and more united than ever before in support of the revolution.

University of Illinois professor Asef Bayat spoke of “a new global Iran”, underlining the relevance of a movement which, unlike in the past, has united different groups and claims “for a greater good”. A cause that immediately mobilized many of the approximately fifteen thousand citizens of Persian origin who chose Italy as their second home.

Mehdi, who arrived in Bologna in 2015 to attend pharmacy, was one of the students who land in our country every year, through academic twinning or scholarships, for their university or post-graduate training. Two years ago the young man had returned to Yazd, his hometown, to be close to his sick mother. But the determination to do his part to try to change a wonderful country, disfigured by a bloody regime, left him no way out: last December 30 he died as a result of the torture inflicted on him in prison, where he had been locked up for taking part at the protests.

Even Hooman Soltani, now sixteen years ago, had come to Italy as a student. «After graduating in Design in Tehran, I decided to enroll in the specialist course at the Milan Polytechnic», he says. Today he is an entrepreneur in the field of design and catering, as well as a successful chef (three years ago he won the television challenge “Cuochi d’Italia”).

«My choice to leave was linked to the asphyxiated climate that reigned in the country – he recalls -. We grew up fearing what could happen to us if we said or did something wrong. Once I was chatting with a friend in a park and the morality police arrested us… a terrible experience, and any Iranian can tell similar anecdotes. After graduating with honors, I thought I would find a good job soon, but instead I realized that, not being a supporter of the government, there was no room for me. At job interviews they didn’t ask me about my professional experiences, but if my mother wore a veil and if I prayed six times a day».

In Italy, Hooman and his wife Sepideh, whom he met here, finally experimented with new opportunities: after completing their specialization, they created a design and furniture company. «However, we felt a strong desire to let Italians know the beauty of our culture, and we decided to do it through food: this is how the first restaurant we opened in the center of Lecco was born», says Soltani.

Today, however, the couple has understood that indirect denunciation is no longer sufficient and that it is necessary to give voice to the struggle of compatriots at home: “At least once a week we go to bear our testimony in Municipalities, parishes, schools”, he says the owner of the new Cardamom Persian Palace, outside which stands a banner with the slogan of the revolt and the Iranian flag. “Unfortunately, the violent repression of dissent is certainly nothing new, but now, also thanks to the widespread testimony of social networks, it is no longer possible to deny the crimes of the government: the international community must apply concrete measures”. However, that they do not strike the people, but those responsible for the terror regime: «In these twenty years, only ordinary people have been damaged by the sanctions. They should block the assets of the pasdaran, the guards of the Khomeinist revolution of 1979, who hold the country’s economy in hand, not prevent us Iranians from opening a current account!».

But is the people united in this mobilization? “The vast majority of citizens are against the regime, and another share would oppose it but their hands are tied because they work for the government, for example the police and the military, who also often have close relatives among the demonstrators. A similar discourse applies to traders, who in many cases have not been able to join the strikes either due to concrete necessity or for fear of retaliation by the authorities. Many think: “If they take me away, who will feed my family?”».

This is why the strong support of those outside the country who are free to raise their voice against the abuses is so important. At the forefront in Europe are networks of political refugees and individual citizens, women’s movements and youth associations. In January, 13,000 marched in Strasbourg to ask the European Parliament to include the Pasdarans in the list of terrorist organizations: a claim launched among the first by the Iranian-Swedish deputy Alireza Akhondi.

An important symbolic passage according to Samirà Aldarani, spokesperson for the Young Iranians in Italy. Born 27 years ago to parents who are both political refugees, Samirà says she soon became aware of the difficult conditions of her peers in Iran.

«Even in middle school I saw girls forced to wear the veil from the age of nine, while in high school I remember that in Italy we carried out occupations and demonstrations, absolutely forbidden in Iran. Then I started reading the news of the hangings of dissidents, arrests, violations of the rights of minorities and women. I realized how many things that were taken for granted for me were not at all for Iranians: freely choosing what to wear but also which books to read or which faculty to attend, or being able to travel and decide about one’s life without the consent of a male guardian».

Until the girl, now a final year medical student, felt “the responsibility of using the spaces that democracy offered me to make the dark face of the regime known to public opinion”.

A commitment strengthened on the occasion of the latest wave of protests in the country: «As young Iranians in Italy we try first of all to spread to the general public, through social media and the press, the news that reaches us from the protagonists of the riots, nuclei affiliated to the organized resistance but also ordinary citizens», says Samirà, who recently received death threats for his activism. “We then take part in demonstrations, sit-ins, public events, to raise awareness in Italian politics on the steps necessary to isolate the regime of the ayatollahs”.

What are the demands on the international community? «First of all the conditioning of bilateral relations on respect for human rights, then the closure of embassies, which do not represent the people and are often used to trace the activities of Iranians abroad, but also the inclusion of the Guard Corps of the Islamic Revolution in the list of terrorist organizations, since we are talking about the main organ of violent repression of dissent”.

A repression which, unlike in the past, has not succeeded in extinguishing this beginning of the revolution. Which – according to the Iranian director and writer of Kurdish origin Fariborz Kamkari – «has already won from a cultural point of view». Kamkari, author of the film “I fiori di Kirkuk” and of the recent book “Ritorno in Iran” (La nave di Teseo), has lived in Italy for decades. And he admits that the Iranian diaspora “was surprised by a movement which, for the first time, unites the center of the country and the peripheries, men and women, social classes and different ethnic and religious groups”.

Not only. While underlining the value of the global solidarity of Iranians abroad, the artist warns against a double risk: «That the center of gravity of the revolt is artificially shifted outside Iran, creating the illusion that the country’s fate depends on the actions of the international community, but also that the various ideological components existing in the diaspora seek to appropriate the revolution and exploit it”. Instead, “external support must always be aimed at giving voice to the demands of those who, from within, are risking their lives for change”.

And how can this change materialize? “First of all, it is an epochal cultural turning point, which has already taken place: in this sense the ayatollahs have lost and I am sure that the push to move to a Muslim but secular government will also have an impact in the rest of the Islamic world” , says Kamkari, who in all his works also deals with political and social issues and in particular sheds light on the tragic vicissitudes of his Kurdish people.

In practice, the first objective remains that of «free democratic elections, where each political component has a space for representation. Then, it will be the Iranians, 80% of whom are people under the age of 40 who today have no say in the matter, who will finally choose their own future». A dream that still clashes with the military apparatus of the pasdaran: “But no totalitarian regime resists in the end when the people decide to change”.