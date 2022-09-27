The night of his death, Hadith Najafi shared his thoughts in his latest video message sent to friends and obtained by Bbc in Farsi: “Now that I’m going there,” says the 23-year-old with her face covered in a black mask and veil, “I think I can’t wait to see this video again in a few years, I’ll see myself happy to have gone to these protests, because finally everything has changed “.
