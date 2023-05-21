Iran, hanged three other men who had protested against the government

“Don’t let them kill us”, read the note posted on social media by the three Iranians hanged yesterday in the city of Isfahan.

Majid Kazemi, Saleh Mirhashemi e Said Yaghoubi were accused of having killed two members of the Basiji paramilitary force and a police officer last November, during the anti-government protests caused by the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Mahsa Amini, killed by the “morality police” because she wore the veil incorrectly.