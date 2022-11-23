At the end of October, while the squares and Iranian universities filled up in the name of Mahsa Amini, the Iranian ultra-conservatives who for two years have held all the apparatuses of power in Iran in their hands, Parliament, judiciary, security, tried to involve some exponents moderates to try to appease the demonstrators, with negative results.

Two journalists from the Wall Street Journal, Benoit Faucon e David Cloudreporting on a meeting between the secretary of the national security council, Ali Shamkhaniand some emissaries close to the Khomeini and you have Rafsanjianitwo of the founding families of the Islamic Republic.