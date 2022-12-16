Listen to the audio version of the article

«Natarsid Natarsid ma bishtar hastim», «do not be afraid, we are more». The message bounces from cell phone to cell phone and from word of mouth among the girls who have been taking to the streets in Iran for three months now. From September 16, the day of the death of Mahsa Amini, the girl arrested by the morality police for a few strands of hair that escaped the veil. Their protest has become the protest of an entire country, so much so that the initial silence has had to give way to international positions.

After the new package of sanctions approved on 12 December by the Foreign Affairs Council, the European Council Thursday 15 December he included in the draft conclusions the firm condemnation of the executions of the demonstrators and of the use of the death penalty. The previous day United Nations they approved with 29 votes in favor (including Italy), 8 against (including China and Russia) and 16 abstentions a resolution proposed by the US to immediately remove Iran from the Commission on the status of women. A change of gear. The foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, announced that he will summon the Iranian ambassador-designate as soon as he has presented his credentials to the head of state, perhaps in mid-January: “I will show him the indignation of the Italian government by asking for a credible response on the protection of human rights”. Holland will do the same.

Iran, UN: “Abolish the death penalty”

Bread and rights

Waves of protest have swept the country several times over the past 13 years, starting with demonstrations following the June 2009 presidential election. Outgoing President Mahmud Ahmadinejad was declared the winner, but moderate candidate Mir Hosein Musavi denounced electoral fraud. Demonstrations were stifled: Universities in Tehran were closed, websites were censored, mobile communications were blocked and the freedom to demonstrate was denied. In 2017, however, the reasons for the protest were above all economic: various social groups from the most disadvantaged contexts mobilized against the reduction of subsidies and the increase in fuel and food prices. There was no coordination and the protests ended in nothing, only to flare up again two years later when the workers and the petty bourgeoisie of towns and suburbs of urban centers took to the streets. Once again the repression prevailed.

This time the spark came from women. Mahsa Amini’s death has rekindled anger, say international commentators. The young women were joined by the adults and the elderly, and then also by the boys and men. Demonstrations and strikes: at rights requests and freedom of the more educated classes have added up to the requests for better living conditions of the poorest part of society. «The sanctions have affected the economy and a context of inflation and unemployment has been created, which has been added to the lack of rights. Not having money, work and freedom makes these kids say: what am I living for? They are aware that they have important deposits in their country and that they can live in better conditions and in freedom» he observes Darya Majiri, entrepreneur in exile for 40 years and president of the Women 4.0 association. «They are no longer asking for reforms, they are asking for a total change of the juridical form of the State and of the Constitution, a secular and democratic republic. Europe, which is making important declarations, should say it is ready to lift the sanctions when civil rights are recognised. This would give hope to young people who are willing to die.”

Of the same opinion Zahra Toufigh, lawyer and human rights activist, in Italy since 2005, one of the founders of the association “Free Iranian Women”: «We ask to oblige Iran to grant access to the UN Human Rights Commission within the country, because conditions in prisons are verified. We call on states to cut off diplomatic and trade relations with Iran. The international community must understand that the Islamic republic no longer has legitimacy for the Iranian people.” Toufigh is optimistic: «Reforms for change are no longer called for. Iranians are exhausted, impoverished, but educated and aware of their rights. This time they want the abolition of the regime. It’s a revolt for democracy and freedom.”