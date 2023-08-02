Iran has ordered the closure of many businesses for two days due to the extreme heat

Iran has proclaimed two days of national holiday and ordered the closure of many activities for two days due to the «unprecedented heat». Among other things, schools, banks and public offices will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday: the Iranian authorities have recommended that children, the elderly and those with pre-existing pathologies stay at home.

Iran is a country of very diverse terrain and very hot summers are the norm both in its southern part and in some cities such as Tehran, the capital, which is located in the north: provisions such as these are however rather exceptional. In many areas of the south of the country, temperatures above normal have been recorded for days, which in the case of Ahvaz exceeded 51 °C, and the national meteorological service predicts that 39 °C will be reached in Tehran in the coming days. The great heat is putting the country’s hospitals and electricity grid under stress, aggravating the problem of drought and water shortages in some provinces. Upcoming matches of the football championship have also been cancelled.

