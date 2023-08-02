Home » Iran has ordered the closure of many businesses for two days due to the extreme heat
World

Iran has ordered the closure of many businesses for two days due to the extreme heat

by admin
Iran has ordered the closure of many businesses for two days due to the extreme heat

Iran has proclaimed two days of national holiday and ordered the closure of many activities for two days due to the «unprecedented heat». Among other things, schools, banks and public offices will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday: the Iranian authorities have recommended that children, the elderly and those with pre-existing pathologies stay at home.

Iran is a country of very diverse terrain and very hot summers are the norm both in its southern part and in some cities such as Tehran, the capital, which is located in the north: provisions such as these are however rather exceptional. In many areas of the south of the country, temperatures above normal have been recorded for days, which in the case of Ahvaz exceeded 51 °C, and the national meteorological service predicts that 39 °C will be reached in Tehran in the coming days. The great heat is putting the country’s hospitals and electricity grid under stress, aggravating the problem of drought and water shortages in some provinces. Upcoming matches of the football championship have also been cancelled.

– Read also: How much electricity is consumed in the heat

See also  Syria, in Aleppo the inhabitants affected by the earthquake in a convent - Corriere TV

You may also like

Madonna’s daughter copies her style | Magazine

Accident in Viale Umbria in Milan, Karl Nasr...

Cargo Ship Fire in the Wadden Sea Extinguished,...

Farewell of MSC in Syracuse, Bandiera, “market law...

Two people from Visoko were arrested in Banja...

Hundreds Accompany Image of Santo Domingo de Guzmán...

News Udinese – Five players for two places...

Reed Jobs, Son of Steve Jobs, Raises $200...

Two-year-old boy poisoned by rat poison after pacifier...

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon posed naked | Magazine

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy