Iran has released and extradited five individuals with dual Iranian and US citizenship who were arrested on espionage charges

Iran on Monday freed and extradited five people with dual Iranian and U.S. citizens who were arrested several years ago on espionage charges deemed false by the United States. Three of the freed people are Siamak Namazi, Emad Sharqi and Morad Tahbaz, while the names of the other two were not disclosed: they had all been incarcerated for a long time in Evin prison in Tehran, known for being the facility where political opponents are imprisoned , journalists and foreign citizens, and placed under house arrest at the beginning of August. On Monday they were flown to Doha, Qatar, where they will undergo medical examinations in the next few hours.

The release occurred after long negotiations between the US and Iranian governments. In exchange, Iran will obtain the release of five Iranian citizens detained in the United States and authorization to access goods and assets worth approximately 6 billion dollars (5.4 billion euros), which until now were blocked in Korea. South due to US sanctions against Iran. The money will be held in restricted accounts and can only be used to purchase humanitarian goods such as food and medicine.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

