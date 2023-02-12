Friday Iran has released Farhad Meysami, a dissident who was on hunger strike to protest the country’s regime. Meysami had been in prison since 2018 on charges of supporting women’s protests against the obligation to wear the veil, but he had been talked about above all in the last week, after they had gone viral on social networks some photographs of her body, emaciated from the hunger strike. Various organizations and human rights activists had harshly criticized the Iranian government, calling for the release of Meysami, who was a doctor and teacher before being imprisoned.

The Iranian judiciary has communicated that Meysami’s release took place as a result of the pardon granted by the Supreme Guide of Iran, Ali Khamenei, to “tens of thousands” of people detained last Sunday. It is unclear whether the regime intended to free Meysami from the start or whether the publication of photographs of his condition had any influence on the decision. Also released on Friday the French-Iranian researcher Fariba Adelkah, who had been in prison since 2020 on charges of conspiring against the regime and threatening national security. She had always denied the allegations.

The protests underway in Iran in recent months are the largest since the 1979 Revolution, the one that transformed Iran into an Islamic Republic and whose anniversary occurs at this time of year. They had begun last October after the death in prison of Mahsa Amini, a young woman arrested in Tehran because she did not wear the veil correctly: within a short time they turned into a more general revolt against the regime, spreading to other cities . Second HRNAthe news agency of the rights organizations, a total of about 20,000 people have been arrested for the protests.