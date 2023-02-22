Loading player

Germany announced on Wednesday the expulsion of two Iranian diplomats in retaliation for the death sentence decided by the revolutionary tribunal of Tehran against Jamshid Sharmahd, an Iranian dissident with German citizenship. Sharmahd is 67 years old, was born in Iran but moved with his family to Germany when he was a child: he had lived in the United States since 2003, but in 2020 he was kidnapped by Iranian government agents while in Dubai, United Arab Emirates , and taken to Iran.

Sharmahd was sentenced to death after being found guilty of Mofsed Fel-Arz, a crime translatable as “Spreading Corruption on Earth”, which is used by the Iranian regime to target political dissidents. The interpretation of the crime is largely subjective and generally concerns the transgression of the Islamic laws of the state. The trial that led to the conviction, like that of so many other dissidents, was highly arbitrary.

Sharmahd is a computer technician and in the United States he created and partly fueled the website of the Assembly of the Kingdom of Iran (KAI), a small US-based opposition group that aims to restore the Iranian monarchy that fell after the Islamic revolution of 1979. The Tondar (thunder, another name by which the group is known) was guilty of several attacks between 2005 and 2010: in one of 2008 the explosion of a bomb at the mosque of the Iranian city of Shiraz caused the death of 14 people.

Sharmahd was convicted as the alleged head of the terrorist group, and he was charged with 23 attacks, 5 of which were successful: he has always pleaded innocent, while admitting that he created the site and acted as spokesperson for the group several times terrorist. During his detention, which began in 2020, he was allegedly tortured and kept in complete isolation for a long time: the sentence was decided on the basis of alleged confessions, extorted or invented, according to the complaint of the dissident but also of some non-governmental organizations.

Even his capture had taken place in particular circumstances and in violation of international law: Sharmahd was in a hotel in Dubai with his family during a stopover on a journey to India. The family had lost contact with him and a few days later the Iranian authorities communicated his arrest: according to the reconstructions based on the traces left by his mobile phone, he was allegedly picked up by Iranian agents and taken to Oman, crossing a border then closed due to pandemic-related issues, and finally transferred to Iran.

His condition as a German citizen has created a diplomatic case between Germany and Iran: the German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock condemned the sentence defining it “totally unacceptable” and asked for a new fair trial to be instituted, accusing Iran of a ” clear violation of the rights of a German citizen”.

Just a month ago Iran had executed the death sentence of a citizen with dual citizenship, Iranian and British, the former deputy defense minister Alireza Akbari, accused of having passed information to the United Kingdom.