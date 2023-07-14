Iran has summoned the Italian ambassador. Tehran: “The Italian Parliament has invited terrorists from the People’s Mojahedin”

TEHRAN. The Italian ambassador in Tehran Giuseppe Perrone was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry due to the recent participation of Maryam Rajavi, leader of the dissident movement Mujahedin Khalq Organization – People’s Mojahedin of Iran (MKO) considered a terrorist by Iran, at an event in the Italian parliament. “Hosting a terrorist criminal means encouraging and promoting terrorism and the Islamic Republic will not tolerate moves of this kind in any form by anyone and expresses its serious condemnation,” the director for European affairs at the ministry of Islam told the Italian diplomat. Tehran, as Irna reports, asking the government in Rome to “avoid turning the country into a haven for terrorists”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

