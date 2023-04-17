Home » Iran, historic visit to Israel by the Shah’s son
Iran, historic visit to Israel by the Shah's son

Iran, historic visit to Israel by the Shah's son

Reza Pahlavi, son of the last Shah of Iran, arrives in Israel in what is considered a “historic visit”. Reza – whose father was overthrown by the Islamic Revolution of 1979 – wrote on Twitter that the purpose of the visit is “to carry a message of friendship of the Iranian people”. At the same time – he added – to discuss with experts of “water technologies against the abuses of the Tehran regime to the detriment of Iran’s natural resources”. “And – he added – pay homage to the victims of the Holocaust”. In fact, Pahlavi will visit Yad Vashem, the Holocaust Museum in Jerusalem, where from tonight Yom HaShoah is celebrated, the day in which Israel remembers the extermination of 6 million Jews by the Nazis and their accomplices.

Pahlavi is a guest of Israeli intelligence minister Gila Gamliel, who praised his “courageous decision”: “The crown prince symbolizes a different leadership from that of the ayatollah regime and promotes values ​​of peace and tolerance, in contrast to the extremists who rule Iran,” he said.

Iran tightens grip on Israel: Raisi speaks in Gaza and Qaani meets militia leaders in Beirut

Pahlavi left Iran at the age of 17 for military flight school in the United States, shortly before his cancer-stricken father Mohammad Reza Pahlavi abandoned the throne for exile. Still residing in the United States today, he called for a peaceful revolution that would replace clerical rule with a parliamentary monarchy, enshrine human rights, and modernize its economy. His father ruled lavishly and repressively and benefited from a CIA-backed coup in 1953.

“A democratic Iran will seek to renew its ties with Israel and its Arab neighbors,” Pahlavi said, “and I think that day is closer than ever.”

