Iran inspired the Hamas attack and Hezbollah’s support: relations between Israel and Riyadh are at the center

Already a few after the attack launched by the Strip verso Israel, Teheran had pronounced itself without leaving any doubts, saying itself – through the voice of the councilor of the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei – “fair” of “fighters Palestinians” and promising to remain at their side until the liberation of Jerusalem and of Palestine. And if until a few hours ago for the United States it was too early to say whether Iran was implicated in the assault, now the confirmation comes directly from the spokesperson of Hamas, Ghazi Hamad. At the Bbc stated that the Islamic Republic gave his support to jihadists so that they could launch the surprise and unprecedented attack on Israel, which has so far resulted in the deaths of 300 civilians and Israeli security forces personnel, the wounding of over a thousand, and an unknown number of abductees from the south of Israel and taken to the Gaza Strip (follow the live broadcast).

Israel, intelligence under accusation for Hamas attack: “Débâcle, planned for months”

Thus the shadow of Iranintending to blow up the normalization agreement between Israel e Saudi Arabiait stretches on Mediterranean eastern with the new ferocious and bloody piece of the endless war between Israel and pro-Iranian Palestinian forces.

The Hezbollah Lebanese remain on the sidelines but say they are ready to enter the war from the northern front Israel. As they seemed to have done on the afternoon of October 7, when i media Israelis they had reported an attempted entry, which was stopped by soldiers Israelisthen immediately denied by sources Party of God.

Different analysts Middle Eastern they agree to see the Islamic Republic as the main one inspiring of the massive and unprecedented offensive launched by Hamas and from Islamic Jihad starting from Gaza Strip. The military action launched by Hamas it was called the ‘Flood of al-Aqsa’, or of Jerusalemreferring to the third holy place for Islam after Mecca e Medina.

Hamas attacks Israel, Iran and Hezbollah with ‘Palestinian fighters’. Riyadh, Moscow and Ankara call for ceasefire. UN: “Precipice”

Hamasthe Islamic Jihad it’s theirs Iranian sponsor they focus on the pillars of anti-Israeli rhetoric: the appeal to values of Islam and the defense of Jerusalem. An appeal in which the Lebanese Shiite jihadists have joined, so far however only in words, who have stated that they are following “closely and with great interest the developments on Palestinian soil. Our management is in direct contact with the management of Palestinian resistance from within and without (of Palestine)”. Just a few days ago, the leader of Hezbollah, Hasan Nasrallahhad said in a public speech that the pro-Iranian movement is ready to unleash a vast offensive against Israel.

The date chosen to launch the attack brings to mind encirclement scenarios Israel by its regional enemies, who have been united for years in the so-called ‘Axis of Resistance’ led by it from Iran: October 7 is the day after the 50th anniversary of the 1973 October War between IsraelSyria ed Egyptand it is the 23rd anniversary of the first operation conducted by Hezbollah against Israel after the Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000.

Hezbollah has strengthened its presence along the border in recent months forehead transnationalwhich runs from the Lebanese Mediterranean coast to the Jordanian border on the banks of the river Yarmuk passing through theUpper Galilee and the Heights of Golan. Just a year ago Hezbollah they signed, through the United States and the Lebanese government, a historic agreement with Israel for the division of energy resources off the Lebanese and Israeli coasts, defining – for the first time after decades of belligerence – the maritime border between the two countries. A step that had gone in the direction of a regional normalization process between several rival actors in the region: Iran e Saudi Arabia they took over the relationships diplomats in March under pressure from Chineseaccelerating the process of political negotiation in Yemendove Saudis e Iranians they waged war against each other for eight years relying on respective local customers.

Caritas of Jerusalem suspends activities in Gaza: “Ensure safety of operators”

After the peace agreements of three years ago between Israel, United Arab EmiratesBahrain, Morocco e Sudan, the long-awaited turning point should have arrived in the next few months, in any case before the US presidential elections in November 2024: the normalization diplomatic Between Saudi Arabia e Israel. For this reason, the reaction of Riad on the offensive of Hamas was dictated by the need not to annoy the future Israeli ally without giving up the increasingly empty pro-Palestinian rhetoric: the reign of Gulf he limited himself to asking the parties for “an immediate end dell’escalation“. On this Hezbollah responded: “Today’s action demonstrates to the world that the cause Palestinian she is not dead and sends a message to anyone who tries to normalize relations with the enemy”.

