“The matrix of the attack is Israeli and can be traced back to the development of Tehran’s missile and nuclear programmes”. Speaking is Cliff Kupchan, expert on Russia and Iran, and president of the Eurasia Group observatory.

What did you think of the raid?

“It’s hard to believe that anyone else but Israel is behind it. I think what happened in Iran should be framed in the shadow war between Israel and Iran.

Does it therefore rule out Washington’s military hand?

“If it were true that the munitions were destined for Russia and the US had carried out the raid, then the incident would be much more important, as it could suggest a military confrontation between Washington and Tehran. However, it is central to reflect on the fact that the administration led by Biden is focused on the Ukrainian war and in the confrontation with Moscow. Even if Iran supplies Russia with drones and missiles, I don’t think Washington wants to engage in direct confrontation with Tehran at this moment because it would complicate the general framework of US military policy”.

What is the reason for the operation?

«It must be sought mainly in the Iranian nuclear program which at the moment seems to be proceeding freely. Iran is getting ever closer to making the atomic bomb and this is the main cause of concern for Israel. It is the same for the United States, but it is their first regional partner to deal with law enforcement on the ground.

However, Biden had promised to block the production of Iranian missiles to be used against Ukraine with unspecified “sanctions”. And three days ago, the director of the CIA, William Burns, met in Jerusalem with the counterpart of the Mossad, David Barnea…

“It is possible that the question emerged during the meeting between the two intelligence chiefs, but framed in a broader reading pertaining to regional geopolitical issues and not in operational terms”.

Has the raid nothing to do with the unrest in Iran and the Middle East?

“I don’t think it has anything to do with the repression in Iran or even with what is happening between Israel and Palestine, although we know that certain Palestinian jihad organizations enjoy Tehran’s support. These are operations that Israel carries out with a certain regularity, hitting factories that produce armaments and munitions or that are linked to uranium enrichment activities and therefore nuclear proliferation. Moreover, the types of drones used make me think of anti-Tehran cells operating within the territory”.

Drones attack a munitions factory in Iran, Tehran: ”Operation failed” news/iran_dietro_il_raid_con_i_droni_ce_la_guerra_di_gerusalemme_contro_il_programma_nucleare-12613037/&el=player_ex_12611391″>

Teme una escalation?

«There is an ongoing war in the region also carried out with cross attacks through Iranian prosecutors in Lebanon or in the Strait of Hormuz. Israel responds directly on Iranian territory, either in Syria or by striking Tehran-linked targets. It’s a long-lasting shadow war. I think we will see more operations of this kind as the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program progresses.”