“They arrested me in Tehran. Please help me ”: this is the desperate appeal of Alessia Piperno, 30, from Rome, who – according to what reported by Il Messaggero – managed to call her parents Alberto and Manuela on Sunday. The call came after four days of silence.

After the phone call, the parents turned to the foreign ministry and made an appeal on Facebook.

The alert of the apparatuses is at the highest level, since in Iran protests continue in the streets for the killing of Masha Amin, resulting in a terrible repression.

Three days ago Amnesty International denounced the arrest of 9 foreigners considered “accomplices” of the demonstrators and also revealed that there is an Italian among them.

Following the complaint by Amnesty International, the Iranian authorities confirmed the arrest of an Italian citizen.