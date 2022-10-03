Home World Iran, Italian girl arrested. “Please help me.” The Farnesina initiates checks
World

Iran, Italian girl arrested. “Please help me.” The Farnesina initiates checks

by admin
Iran, Italian girl arrested. “Please help me.” The Farnesina initiates checks

ServiceProtests continue

Alessia Piperno, 30, from Rome, according to what reported by Il Messaggero, on Sunday managed to call her parents, who turned to the Farnesina

“They arrested me in Tehran. Please help me ”: this is the desperate appeal of Alessia Piperno, 30, from Rome, who – according to what reported by Il Messaggero – managed to call her parents Alberto and Manuela on Sunday. The call came after four days of silence.

After the phone call, the parents turned to the foreign ministry and made an appeal on Facebook.

The alert of the apparatuses is at the highest level, since in Iran protests continue in the streets for the killing of Masha Amin, resulting in a terrible repression.

Three days ago Amnesty International denounced the arrest of 9 foreigners considered “accomplices” of the demonstrators and also revealed that there is an Italian among them.

Find out more

Following the complaint by Amnesty International, the Iranian authorities confirmed the arrest of an Italian citizen.

See also  Usa, thousands in the streets in defense of abortion: "Hands off my body"

You may also like

Brazil: Lula does not break through and goes...

Elections in Brazil, 48.4% of the votes in...

The 2022 Nobel Prizes will be announced one...

Russia, Chechens and mercenaries against the generals: the...

NASA’s Artemis I SLS rocket launch confirmed to...

The US: “Atomic attack not imminent”. But we...

Israel and Lebanon close to the maritime border...

Soldier Ivan: “I’ve been on the Kherson front...

6 new local positive cases in Zhejiang yesterday...

East Front, Moscow on the run: “We take...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy