Italy will summon the Iranian ambassador as soon as possible to express his condemnation of the murders and violence against demonstrators. This is learned from qualified government sources. The convocation of the Iranian ambassador cannot take place today only because the new ambassador has not yet presented his credentials at the Quirinale. The summons will therefore take place as soon as it is diplomatically possible.
