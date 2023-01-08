Mohsen Jafarirad, 36, a reporter, film critic and documentary maker, committed suicide after being released from prison in Iran. The news, reported by the Persian BBC, was relaunched by a colleague of the journalist, Hoshang Golmakani, on social media: «Suicide after freedom. Our colleague committed suicide on Sunday by taking pills. A few weeks ago, during the unrest in Karaj, Moshen was arrested on his way home. Then he was released,” he said.

Other reports over the past week have spoken of political prisoners committing suicide after release from detention. Some suspect that strong drugs are being administered to detainees that might be causing suicidal tendencies once they stop using them.https://t.co/lHoMxssyCl — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) January 8, 2023

The BBC recalls that it is not the first case of suicide after release from Iranian prisons, so much so that many speak of suspicious deaths. According to the Iran International TV channel, there is a suspicion that detainees “are given powerful drugs that could cause suicidal tendencies once they stop using them”.