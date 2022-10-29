They did their job, denouncing to the world what had happened to Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Kurdish girl arrested by the Iranian morality police for not wearing the hjiab correctly. From all over the globe, people then mobilized in defense of the young woman and in solidarity with Iranian women, but too little was said about those who told the facts. Niloofar Hamedi, the journalist who first published the photo of Mahsa’s parents embraced outside the ward where she was hospitalized, and her colleague Elah Mohammadiwho recounted the young woman’s funeral, were both arrested and face the death penalty.

Mahsa Amini and the latest photograph of her parents embraced in the hospital: the mystery of the disappearance of the journalist who made the case public CATERINA STAMIN 12 October 2022



Hamedi’s husband a few weeks ago had denounced the transfer of his wife to the Evin prison, in the north of Tehran, where she was locked up in solitary confinement. The journalist’s lawyer, who worked for the pro-reform newspaper East, he added that the charges against him were not even known. Hamedi was arrested after posting on Twitter the photo of Mahsa’s parents embraced, outside the ward where she was hospitalized. With that photo, she was the first journalist to report to the world what had happened to the 22-year-old, then on vacation with her family in Tehran.

Hohammadi, on the other hand, had followed for the newspaper Ham Mihan the funeral of the 22-year-old, which was held in Saqqez, in the Iranian province of Kurdistan. During the event, several women took off their veils as a sign of defiance of the Islamic Republic’s dress code. The journalist’s husband later reported on Twitter that the security forces broke into their home and that the journalist was then taken to Evin prison without formal charges. Her attorney added that personal items such as her phone and laptop had also been taken from her.

According to reports from the Guardian, now Hamedi and Mohammadi are accused by the Iranian regime of being CIA agents. The allegations are contained in a joint statement released by the Iranian intelligence ministry and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards intelligence organization. In the document, the protests are described as a planned operation launched by the CIA, Mossad and other Western intelligence agencies.

The two journalists are accused of being “primary sources of news for foreign media”. In particular, Hamedi “pretended to be a journalist” and, posing as such, “forced Mahsa Amini’s family to release information about the death of her daughter”. The statement, which was sent to Iranian news agencies on Friday evening, was greeted with shock and fear by other Iranian journalists: the crime of spying on behalf of foreign governments, in fact, is punished with the death penalty in Iran.

Iran wanted to pay homage to Mahsa: “Iranian Ronaldo” jailed Fabiana Magrì 29 October 2022



Meanwhile, protests continue in Iran. Iranian security forces raided the campuses and dormitories of several universities across the country, including the capital Tehran, arresting students who have been leading demonstrations for more freedoms and against the Islamic Republic for weeks. As reported by the Bbc it’s yes Iran International today there was a violent intervention at the University of Isfahan and clashes at the Ahvaz University of Medical Sciences. In Arak, officers broke into the Amirkabir university dormitory, using tear gas and injuring numerous students, while in Mashhad – where security forces entered riot gear – people gathered outside the campus to prevent security forces to arrest students.