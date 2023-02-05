Home World Iran, Khamenei pardons thousands of prisoners
Iran, Khamenei pardons thousands of prisoners

Iran, Khamenei pardons thousands of prisoners

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has pardoned “tens of thousands” of prisoners, including many arrested in recent protests over security-related charges. This was reported by various international media which cite Iranian state television. “Prisoners who are not charged with espionage for foreign agencies, direct contact with foreign agents, murder, destruction and arson of state-owned property will be pardoned,” Iranian media said. The decision was announced to mark the anniversary of the 1979 revolution.

