The granddaughter of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, activist Farideh Moradkhani, was arrested today for supporting protests that have been going on in the country for over two months. This was reported by the local media and Iran International. The woman had already been jailed last January for having sent a message to the widow of the last shah, Farah Diba, calling her “dear Queen” and was then released on bail in May.

Meanwhile, protests and strikes by the Iranian population and students in various Iranian cities, triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, have continued – for over two months now. Protesters once again supported Kurdish cities, which have recently come under a harsh crackdown by security forces, which have also used heavy weapons.

These cities are reportedly in need of medical aid and food. Protesters shouted “Kurdistan, the eye and light of Iran”. Activists have called for “large national rallies” tomorrow, especially in support of Iranian Kurds. Meanwhile, the Association of Ophthalmologists has expressed concern over the numerous eye injuries of hundreds of protesters, who were hit by bullets in the face. Videos circulated on social media show 18-year-old Parsa Ghobadi, who lost both of his eyes in shootings in Kermanshah on Monday. Ghazal Ranjkesh also lost his right eye.

Kurdish Peshmerga fighters affiliated with the Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK), take up a position near the town of Altun Kupri (Perdi), north of Kirkuk, in the autonomous region of Iraq’s Kurdistan, November 23, 2022. (SAFIN HAMED/AFP)

“The last image I saw with that eye was the smile of the shooter,” he said on his Instagram profile. In a series of expressions of solidarity with the people by Iranian athletes, one of the members of the Iranian women’s national table tennis team, Parinaz hajilou, 21, announced on her Instagram account that she was leaving. “Medals don’t make my people happier,” she said. Also, two sisters, Sara and Pari Baharvandi, both members of the Iranian women’s national snooker team (a specialty of billiards), posted a video, bareheaded, announcing their resignations “in support of freedom”. In the past two weeks, at least five state-run TV and radio announcers have quit their jobs following posts on social media.