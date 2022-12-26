Listen to the audio version of the article

The Iranian authorities have ordered a Mahan Air Flight, bound from Tehran to Dubai, to make an emergency landing on the island of Kish where they “forced the wife and daughter of former footballer Ali Daei off the plane », which is facing threats and retaliation from the government for its support for street protests.

This is what BBC.monitoring journalist Kian Sharifi wrote on Twitter, adding that Daei, who was not on board the plane, said his family had not been arrested.

The Iran International website writes that Daei’s wife would have been forbidden to leave the country because of “her activities in favor of the strikes”, according to the Tasnim and Isna agencies, according to which the woman would have circumvented “with an illegal action” the prohibition.

The former footballer, whose passport was confiscated, replied that his wife and daughter embarked in a “completely legal way to go to Dubai, if there had been a ban on leaving it would have emerged at the time of passport control . No one has yet given me an answer as to what happened, did they want to arrest terrorists?” he declared, reiterating that his wife and daughter were taken off the plane but would not be arrested.

Who is Ali Daei

Ali Daei is one of the famous people who have given their support to the national protests of the Iranian people following the killing of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the so-called morality police for wearing the veil incorrectly.