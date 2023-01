LONDON – We could be heading towards a tipping point for relations between the United Kingdom and Iran. The British government is furious at the execution of the former deputy minister and Iranian-British citizen Alireza Akbari, killed at the age of 62 by the Iranian regime on suspicion of being a spy for the MI6 services. Prime Minister Sunak speaks of a “cowardly act, worthy of a barbaric regime that does not respect human rights”.