Iran: London ready to include the Pasdaran in the list of terrorist organizations

Iran: London ready to include the Pasdaran in the list of terrorist organizations

LONDON. “In a few weeks, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards will be classified by the UK as a terrorist organization.” To support it is the Telegraph, a conservative newspaper and generally close to the Tory government, according to which the announcement should arrive shortly. If confirmed, it would be a significant move that would further complicate the already fraught relationship between London and Iran, as the “guardians of the revolution” would be practically equated with terrorist groups such as Al Qaeda and Isis.
