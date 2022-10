On the day when more than 10 thousand people gathered at her grave to pay homage to her, Mahsa Amini’s parents were unable to mourn her, kept at home under the surveillance of the security forces. Irfan Mortezaei, the cousin of Mahsa Amini, he told it in an interview with Radiofarda specifying that Mahsa’s father, mother and brother were “under the protection of security officers and could not go out to go to her grave”.