Aida Rostami, a 36-year-old Iranian doctor, has treated injured protesters in Tehran in recent weeks who feared retaliation if they turned to the official health system. That was until her disappearance earlier this week.

A day later the police returned Aida’s lifeless body to the family, stating that she had been the victim of a road accident. However, the doctors at the morgue told the family members that they had seen her body torn apart with the typical signs of torture, in a state that would undoubtedly disprove the hypothesis of a car accident. The anti-regime news site IranWire writes it.