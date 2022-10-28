Home World Iran, Mehrshad Shahidi, a 19-year-old chef, killed during the protests in Arak
Iran, Mehrshad Shahidi, a 19-year-old chef, killed during the protests in Arak

Iran, Mehrshad Shahidi, a 19-year-old chef, killed during the protests in Arak

Mehrshad Shahidia 19-year-old chef, was killed Wednesday night by Iranian security officers in the city of Arakduring the crackdown on protests that broke out after the 22-year-old’s death Masha Believe while he was in the custody of the Iranian moral police. The BBC reports, explaining that the 19-year-old died as a result of the blows to the head suffered. The family has been informed of the young man’s death, but his body has not yet been returned.

Amnesty’s appeal to the UN

“All member states of the UN Human Rights Council must act now and decisively to organize a special session on Iran in order to avoid further loss of life.” Amnesty International asks this, denouncing an increase, in recent days, in the repression by Iranian forces against the demonstrations that have been held for over a month in the country for Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Kurdish woman who died on September 16 after being arrested for not carrying the veil correctly.

Iran, the great march for Mahsa Amini. The police shoot at the demonstrators. Isis attacks a mosque in Shiraz

The NGO denounced “illegal use of force” by officers who “fired live bullets”, as well as using tear gas against demonstrators. Last night, Amnesty he said that “at least 8 people had died in the last 24 hours” during the protests. According to Hrana, the agency for Iranian human rights activists, at least 266 people have lost their lives since the beginning of the protests. Among them, 37 minors and 33 members of the security forces while nearly 14 thousand people were arrested.

