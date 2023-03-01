New videos show other poisonings that took place on March 1 in different cities of the country
Others are being reported on social media attacks on female students in Iran. This time an attack took place against the Hajar School, an all-girls high school in Khayyam di Pardis, a city near Tehran. The parents rushed to the scene and the man in the video says the gas “smells like oranges”. At least thirty girls they were admitted todayWednesday 1 March, for inhaling toxic gas.
This is not an isolated incident; in the last months systematic poisoning of female students they happened in other cities, including Qom, Ardebil, Boroujerd, Sari as well as Tehran. In other videos we see the students hospitalized.
March 1, 2023 – Updated March 1, 2023, 6:29 pm
