New videos show other poisonings that took place on March 1 in different cities of the country

Others are being reported on social media attacks on female students in Iran. This time an attack took place against the Hajar School, an all-girls high school in Khayyam di Pardis, a city near Tehran. The parents rushed to the scene and the man in the video says the gas “smells like oranges”. At least thirty girls they were admitted todayWednesday 1 March, for inhaling toxic gas.

This is not an isolated incident; in the last months systematic poisoning of female students they happened in other cities, including Qom, Ardebil, Boroujerd, Sari as well as Tehran. In other videos we see the students hospitalized.