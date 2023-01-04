Iran mourns 3rd anniversary of top general Soleimani’s death in U.S. airstrike

Xinhua News Agency, Tehran, January 3 (Reporter Gao Wencheng) Commemorative activities were held in various parts of Iran on the 3rd to commemorate the third anniversary of the death of senior Iranian general Soleimani in an air strike by the US military.

At a large rally held in the capital Tehran that day, a large number of Iranians waved Iranian flags and chanted anti-American slogans. Iranian President Rahim said in a speech at the conference that the greatest work of Soleimani during his lifetime was to fight against the hegemony of the United States in the world, and the message sent by this commemorative event is “oppose arrogance and oppression.”

Lehi said that Iran has not and will not forget to avenge Soleimani, and Iran will definitely avenge it, and will not let the murderer commit such a crime but sit back and relax.

According to reports, public rallies and other commemorative activities were also held in Kerman, Soleimani’s hometown in southeastern Iran, as well as Iranian cities such as Isfahan and Yazd.

Iranian News TV quoted Kazim Garibabadi, secretary-general of Iran’s Supreme Human Rights Council, as saying on the 3rd that 94 Americans were charged by Iran for the US assassination of Soleimani.

On January 3, 2020, the U.S. military launched an air strike outside Baghdad International Airport in Iraq, killing Soleimani, the commander of the “Holy City Brigade” under the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran, and others. Iran said the U.S. assassination of Soleimani violated international law and was an act of “state terrorism.”