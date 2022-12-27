Home World Iran, Musk: “Ready to activate 100 Starlinks in the country”
SpaceX founder, Elon Musk, announced on Twitter that his company is in the process of activating 100 Starlink satellites to provide Internet access in Iran. The goal is to provide greater internet coverage in a country where protests, which have been going on for three months, are being bloodily repressed by the Tehran regime.

“We are about to activate one hundred Starlink satellites,” Musk tweeted, commenting on a post that showed images of young people walking the streets of a city in Iran.

The billionaire had already announced in September the imminent activation of the satellites as part of a US-backed attempt to “advance internet freedom and the free flow of information” to Iranians. The new system could help Iranians bypass regime restrictions on the internet and social media platforms. Starlink has also been made available in Ukraine to secure Internet connections in the war-ravaged country.

Only yesterday the Iranian regime forced to land a flight carrying the family of a former dissident football player. A 12-year-old girl was killed at a checkpoint.

