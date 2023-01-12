Stopped, arrested, detained just for having done their job: having told the world what is happening in Iran. It is a story that has been repeating itself for months and which this time concerns the Iranian journalist, Nasim Sultan Beygi, who was arrested at Tehran International Airport as she was leaving the country, against the backdrop of the intensifying media crackdown in the country. The reporter’s mother, Iran Jalali, denounced it on Twitter yesterday evening, underlining that it was her daughter “in a short phone call” who communicated the incident to her.

“Her cell phone was turned off – added the woman – when she went to hand over her personal belongings and get her flight card. After a few hours in which she knew nothing, she informed me of her arrest and the seizure of her personal belongings with a short telephone call ». It is currently unknown where she is being held Beygi, who had a background in student activism.

More than 60 journalists have been arrested since anti-government protests erupted in Iran in mid-September, following the death of Mahsa Amini. Some of them were released, others were summoned for questioning, threatened and their electronic equipment confiscated.

The Italian Foreign Minister mobilized today. “We have asked Tehran to send a real change of attitude but the signal has not arrived” and the authorities “continue the arbitrary use of the death penalty”, said Antonio Tajani, during the hearing before the joint Foreign Affairs and Foreign Affairs Committees of the Chamber Foreign Affairs and Defense of the Senate. “We had hoped – he added – for a change of attitude when, after long negotiations, the release of Alessia Piperno, an Italian girl belonging to the Jewish community, was decided. Thanks to the collaboration between the government, diplomacy and intelligence services, we managed to bring home, instead that signal proved to be unanswered».

“Responding to dissent with the death penalty is absurd,” Tajani underlined, because “we are against the death penalty as a principle and we are strongly committed to the UN in support of the moratorium. As a government we continue to call on Tehran for an immediate end to the repression.”