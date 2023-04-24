Home » Iran, nearly 600 hangings last year: never so many since 2015
World

Iran, nearly 600 hangings last year: never so many since 2015

by admin
Iran, nearly 600 hangings last year: never so many since 2015

According to relationship on the death penalty in Iranproduced for the fifteenth consecutive year by the non-governmental organization Iran Human Rights it’s yes Together against the death penaltyin 2022 were performed at least 582 death sentencesan increase of 75 percent from 333 in 2021.

These numbers must be preceded by a “at least”: 88 percent of all executions it was not disclosed by the Tehran authorities and was identified only thanks to information provided by lawyers, family members and other non-governmental sources.

Half of the hangings – this is the recurrent method of carrying out the death sentences – involved the crime of homocide44 percent drug crimes. The massive return of the gallows as the only strategy to counter the drug largely explains the appalling increase in executions in 2022: 256 hangings, compared to 126 in 2021 and an annual average of 24 in the period 2018-2020.

At least 15 prisoners were executed for crimes against national security: among them, two demonstrators, hanged at the end of last year, for “moharebeh”, the omnibus crime of “war against God”.

In 30 percent of cases, the prisoners hanged were of ethnic origin baluciwhich represents roughly 5% of the population of Iran.

Although global data is not yet available (Amnesty International will present its report on the death penalty around the world in a month), Iran should once again be the only state to have executed minors at the time of the crimein violation of international law.

See also  Green Pass, disappointment for Italians vaccinated in the United Kingdom: for now it is only for a few

The number of executions last year could have been enormously higher, more than double, if in 624 cases the families of the murder victims they had not forgiven The one guilty.

The data relating to the first months of 2023 tell us that this will also be a terrible year: there have already been more than 150 hangings.

You may also like

Tragedy in Taormina, an elderly man dies in...

Ninety-six Italians return from Sudan, Tajani: “Everyone is...

The volleyball players of the Union from Stara...

Miljana Kulić disqualified from the Cooperative | Entertainment

At least 12 people have died in two...

April 25, the love story between Aphrodite and...

Hong Kong pop music: “sound” is endless_Guangming.com

winning numbers and odds. No 6 or 5+,...

a video shows us how to choose and...

When is GTA 6 coming out | MobIT

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy