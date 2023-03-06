Home World Iran, new cases of poisoned students: videos of rescue workers outside schools
World

Iran, new cases of poisoned students: videos of rescue workers outside schools

by admin
Iran, new cases of poisoned students: videos of rescue workers outside schools

Still poisoned schoolgirls in Iran: new cases of poisoning are reported today in two schools in Abhar and Ahvaz, and in an elementary school in Zanjan. Other female students have resorted to medical care in Mashhad, Shiraz and Isfahan. Since the mysterious poisoning cases began about three months ago, more than 50 schools are targeted, hundreds of intoxicated girls. Authorities say they have taken samples of a substance suspected of causing the cases. The Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei he asked for the investigations to be carried out seriously. It is a “Great and unforgivable crime”, Khamenei said, as reported by Irna, underlining that “those responsible for this crime should be severely punished”. According to the Iranian president Ebrahim Raisithe poisoning of the schoolgirls is part of an “enemy plan” while many activists, who have demonstrated against the government in recent months, believe that the episodes are revenge for the participation of the schoolgirls in the demonstrations.

Video Twitter

Previous Article

Saudi Arabia, 2022 was a black year for freedom of expression online

Next article

Israel and the project to become the new gas hub, ReCommon: “This strengthens the repression of Palestinians in the West Bank”

next

See also  Libya, Erdogan sends mercenaries from Syria

You may also like

Beatrice “KyOo” Garofalo: my world is comics.

Ukraine, Russian Defense Minister Shoigu visits Mariupol- Corriere...

A man ordered 36 burgers | Magazine

Hong Kong media: DNA testing confirms that human...

deputies to the hands for the law on...

TRANSPORT FRANCE / Abolition of pension schemes: maxi...

VOLKSWAGEN / Nicole Mommsen Head of Global Communications...

The State is also interested in TIM: proposal...

Poste Mobile down throughout Italy: hundreds of reports

Nine policemen killed in suicide bombing in Sibi,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy