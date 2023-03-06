Still poisoned schoolgirls in Iran: new cases of poisoning are reported today in two schools in Abhar and Ahvaz, and in an elementary school in Zanjan. Other female students have resorted to medical care in Mashhad, Shiraz and Isfahan. Since the mysterious poisoning cases began about three months ago, more than 50 schools are targeted, hundreds of intoxicated girls. Authorities say they have taken samples of a substance suspected of causing the cases. The Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei he asked for the investigations to be carried out seriously. It is a “Great and unforgivable crime”, Khamenei said, as reported by Irna, underlining that “those responsible for this crime should be severely punished”. According to the Iranian president Ebrahim Raisithe poisoning of the schoolgirls is part of an “enemy plan” while many activists, who have demonstrated against the government in recent months, believe that the episodes are revenge for the participation of the schoolgirls in the demonstrations.

