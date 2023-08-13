Iran, new law on the veil discussed behind closed doors: we are heading towards another tightening. The president: “Women who don’t cover themselves are unconscious”

The Iranian Parliament approved to refer the bill on “support for the culture of chastity and the hijab” to a ‘judicial and cultural commission’. The official media reported it. In this way, it will be avoided to present the text in front of the 290 parliamentarians and make its contents the object of public debate, while there are seven months left for the parliamentary elections in March. The bill will be studied and voted on by the commission behind closed doors. The document, which has 70 articles, establishes penalties such as fines, imprisonment of up to five years, the seizure of cars and a driving ban, as well as withholdings from salaries, benefits at work or a ban on accessing banking services for those who do not wear the obligatory hijab.

The chairman of the judicial commission of the Parliament, which will study the law, Mousa Ghazanfaribadi, said that “if sins related to chastity and the hijab occur every day, it is because of the delay in approving this law”. Another of the promoters of the law, the conservative Hossein Ali Haji Deligani, argued that it is necessary to approve the text in this way because “we see that the situation has no limits, it is getting worse. We have to prevent an anti-hijab movement.”

However, parliamentarians such as Gholamreza Nouri Qezeljeh have expressed their rejection of the legislative initiative, believing that it focuses too much on the “punishment” of not wearing the veil. An anti-hijab movement had actually already begun on September 16 last year, after the death of young Mahsa Amini in the custody of Tehran’s morality police sparked months of protests across the country. Since then, many Iranians, especially young women, have stopped wearing the veil, which is mandatory for all women. The Iranian authorities have resorted to various methods to reimpose the wearing of the veil, with the feared moral police returning to the streets. Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi said this week that “this removal of the veil will definitely end” and argued that women who do not cover themselves are “unconscious”.