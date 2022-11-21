Listen to the audio version of the article

Iran has launched new nuclear activities at the Natanz and Fordow power plants in response to the latest resolution of the Board of Governors of the UN International Atomic Energy Agency. The spokesman for Tehran’s Foreign Ministry made it known Nasser Kanani. The IAEA document criticized Theran for failing to cooperate with the agency’s investigation into the discovery of traces of uranium at three undeclared Iranian nuclear sites.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran will release details of new nuclear activities “consistent with the situation and needs,” Kanani said, adding that the IAEA was informed of the situation and its inspectors were present when the new nuclear activities have been started.

“We expected that the IAEA would have avoided any political measures in response to Iran’s constructive cooperation,” Kanani said, commenting on the IAEA’s censorship document, proposed by the US, Great Britain, France and Germany. “The measures taken by the four countries show how they still aim to damage the technical activities of Iran and the IAEA through their political approach,” added the Islamic Republic official.

Anti-regime protests, new death sentence

Meanwhile, internal tensions related to the protests against the regime, which began three months ago following the killing of Mahsa Amini, the young woman who died while in the custody of the religious police because she allegedly did not wear the veil correctly, have not subsided. Tehran’s Revolutionary Court has sentenced a protester to death. The “rioter” was accused of “having drawn a bladed weapon with the intention of killing and causing terror and depriving citizens of their freedom and safety, upsetting the order of society”. According to the Tehran judges, the Mizan news agency reports, the demonstrator during the riots in the capital tried, armed with a knife, to block a road and in a clash with the police he injured an officer.

On November 20, Iranian actress Katayoun Riahi was arrested on charges of “provocative” posts on social media and equally provocative activities in other media as part of the same investigation that landed another actress, Hengameh, in jail. Ghatians. Irna reports it. The actress, 60, who has appeared in a string of award-winning films and is also known for her charity work, gave an interview to London-based Iran International TV, a TV channel opposed by the regime, in September. without wearing the hijab. Riahi had sided in favor of the protest movement that has engulfed Iran since the death of Mahsa Amini and against the compulsory use of the Islamic veil.