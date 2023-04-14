10
New poisonings in schools in Iran. From Tehran to Shahin Shahr, videos of girls being poisoned and rescued outside schools are arriving. Thousands of female students have been intoxicated in the last two years. The last “wave” of poisonings dates back to about a month ago. The goal of the terrorist attacks would be to shut down the institutions for women, who protested after the death of Mahsa Amini.
