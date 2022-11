Thursday night, during a new wave of protests at Khomein, the birthplace of Ayatollah Khomeini, founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, improtesters set fire to the birthplace of the father of the Islamic revolution which has been a museum for 30 years.

Many images shared on social media show the building burning, which was allegedly targeted with Molotov cocktails.

??? ????? ?? ?? ?? ?? ??? ???? ????? ?? ??? ???? ??? ???????? ?? ??? ????? ??.

????????