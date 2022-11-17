Listen to the audio version of the article

At least 15 people have been killed in Iran, including members of the Iranian security forces and a 9-year-old boy, in separate incidents during the Wednesday-Thursday night of protests, one of the toughest in nine weeks.

State news agencies accused the terrorists of killing 7 people in the central market of the southern city of Izeh, including two volunteer Basij policemen, a 9-year-old boy, a 45-year-old woman and three young men. While 10 people were allegedly injured, two of them in serious condition. Three days of mourning have been proclaimed in Izeh.

Five other people were killed in the Isfahan area, including some members of the security forces, in a separate shooting. Reports of further deaths in Kurdistan bring the number of known victims to 15, a figure likely to increase.

Protesters said members of the Basij militia force were responsible.

Iran, security forces fire on demonstrators and passers-by in Ishafan

Three arrested for attack on Izeh market

The chief justice of Khuzestan, a region in southwestern Iran, Ali Dehghani, announced that three people were arrested, believed to be part of the armed group that opened fire in the central market of the city of Izeh last night. This was announced by the Iranian agency Isna. Investigations continue to identify and arrest the other members of the group as well.