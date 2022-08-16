Al Jazeera reporters quoted an Iranian official as saying Tehran had responded to European proposals to restart the nuclear deal, while the Iranian Student News Agency (ISNA), citing people familiar with the matter, said Tehran was waiting for a response within two days.

On the other hand, Mohammad Marandi, an adviser to the Iranian negotiating mission, said that the remaining outstanding issues are not difficult to solve, and he believes that the possibility of a breakdown of the agreement at this stage is not high.

State Department spokesman Ned Price, on the other hand, said the only way to restart the nuclear deal with Iran is to drop requirements beyond the deal. Price also said at the news conference that there was no room for those demands to be reached in nuclear talks.

The U.S. spokesman emphasized that the U.S. is also ready to restart the nuclear deal with Iran if Iran is ready. He also warned that the United States would increase economic and diplomatic pressure on Iran if it refused to reopen the deal.

Price also said the best way to stop Tehran’s nuclear program is diplomacy. He explained that the United States shares the view of Josep Borrell, the European Union’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, that everything negotiable in the documents on Iran’s nuclear program has been completed.

He said the U.S. would privately reveal its position directly to Borrell on the final draft text of the 2015 nuclear deal proposed by the European Union. He also noted that Washington would not make its response to the European proposal public.

Iran’s request

Tehran has announced that it will respond to European proposals by midnight on Monday 15 August. He stressed that a recent nuclear deal is highly likely, but only if the United States maintains its firm stance and meets Iran’s demands for sanctions relief.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdullahian said Washington had verbally agreed to both of Iran’s demands during negotiations in Vienna. He believed that oral consent should be translated into a clear and binding official text.

Abdullahian also said, “We have reached the initial stage of finalizing the agreement, but the final signing depends on the position of the United States.” He also stressed that Iran would respond to the EU’s “final” text on the nuclear deal by midnight on Monday.

He believes that the other side is discussing alternatives if a deal fails, and that Iran has alternatives. He also stressed that Iran needs to have a clear mechanism to verify the lifting of sanctions in any deal that has been reached.

Iran’s foreign minister revealed that Iran had exchanged information with Washington on three issues. “We were flexible in nuclear negotiations, and now it’s time for Washington to be flexible,” he added.

The foreign minister believes that the United States should show effective flexibility because it is in the middle of the upcoming midterm elections, and according to him, the United States is also facing a serious fuel crisis.

lift sanctions

On the other hand, on the morning of Monday, August 15, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said that relatively speaking, the nuclear deal negotiations have made progress. However, this failed to meet all of Iran’s demands. He also stressed that Iran is waiting for sanctions to be lifted.

Kanani also said in an interview with reporters that if they respect Iran’s demands, then there is a possibility that we will sign the agreement in the next few days.

On Sunday, August 14, Mikhail Ulyanov, the permanent representative of Russia to the International Organization in Vienna, said that if developments move in a positive direction, an agreement on restarting the Iranian nuclear program may be reached in the next few days. agreement agreement.

He also said that the current EU coordinator has revised several parts of the proposed draft text. “It seems that the United States has agreed to this matter, while Iran has not yet determined its position on this text.”