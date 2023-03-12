Home World Iran: over 100 arrested for poisoning schoolgirls
World

by admin
Iran has announced that it has arrested over 100 people across the country for the poisoning of thousands of female students in unclear circumstances, accusing the alleged unidentified perpetrators of having ties to “hostile” groups.

In the various episodes, recorded since the end of November, the students suffered fainting, nausea, choking and other symptoms after reporting “unpleasant” smells in the school premises, and some even ended up in hospital.

