World

Iran, overturns the death sentence for the doctor arrested during the protests

TEHRAN. Iranian authorities have overturned the death sentence handed down to Hamid Ghareh Hassanlou, a radiologist arrested during ongoing protests in the Islamic Republic. The reformist newspaper writes it Advances quoting Fatima Qara Hassanlou, sister of the man who was sentenced to death after a trial that activists denounced as unfair.

“At a later stage we will have to try to prove my brother’s complete innocence,” said the woman, explaining that the man “will probably be released on bail until the next court hearing.”

