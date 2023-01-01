Home World Iran, “party with alcohol” in a private house: football players arrested
Iran, “party with alcohol” in a private house: football players arrested

Iranian authorities have arrested several football players who attended a party in eastern Tehran. This was announced by the news agency Tasnim. “Footballers, as well as former players of one of Tehran’s major football clubs were arrested on Saturday during a mixed party in the Damavand locality.”

Iran, the chess champion plays without a veil and challenges the regime

According to the agency, which did not provide further details on the identity of the players or their club, “some of these players were not in a normal state” because they had “consumed alcohol”. It was going to be a New Year’s Eve party with men and women. Since the Islamic Revolution of 1979, it has been forbidden in Iran to participate in mixed parties, with men and women, and to drink alcohol, and the judiciary considers night parties as an example of “abnormality and social corruption”.

Iranian writer Fariborz Kamkari: “That’s why it’s no longer a revolt, but a revolution”

But if once upon a time parties in private homes were tacitly tolerated, more recently – and above all after the protests sparked by the death, on September 16, of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish, who died after being arrested by the police for the Morale for violating the strict dress code of the Islamic Republic – parties are outlawed. Also, after the protest movement began, several Iranian footballers they voiced their criticisms of the regime, and were arrested or warned by the authorities.

Italy-Iran tension: ambassador summoned. “No to interference”

