Iranian security forces opened fire and used tear gas to disperse protesters who had gathered in Saqez, Mahsa Amini’s hometown, to commemorate her on the 40th day of death which is traditionally celebrated in Iran as the end of mourning. This was reported by Hengaw, an NGO based in Norway that monitors violations of rights in Kurdistan. “The security forces fired tear gas and opened fire on people in Zindan Square, in the city of Saqez,” reads a tweet.

Previously, thousands of people had gathered at the tomb of the 22-year-old of Kurdish descent, defying massive bloody security measures and crackdowns on female-led protests. “Death to the dictator,” sang the demonstrators, men and women, in the Aichi cemetery in Saqez, in the western province of Kurdistan, as shown by several videos shared online. Security measures in the central square were tightened overnight, and access roads to the city were reportedly blocked. According to the Fars agency, about 2,000 people were present at the protests.

“For security reasons,” the Iranian authorities have blocked internet access in the hometown of Mahsa. “The internet connection has been cut in Saqqez for security reasons,” says the Isna agency, speaking of demonstrations and strong clashes between demonstrators and police forces in the town.

So far over a thousand protesters have been indicted in connection with the protests that erupted after Mahsa Amini’s death on September 16. Over 300 have been indicted in the northwestern provinces of Zanjan and western Azerbaijan and in the northeastern provinces of Semnan. To these were added 201 affected by similar measures in the province of Alborz and over 630 in Tehran, Kurdistan, Khuzestan, Qazvin and Isfahan. Among the accusations made against the demonstrators, there are actions against the security of the country, propaganda against the regime and aggression by the security forces. At least four have been charged with crimes involving the death penalty.