His name was Masooumeh, he was 14 years old. She lived in a poor neighborhood of Tehran and, in protest, she decided to take off her headscarf at school. The morality police identified her on surveillance cameras, and arrested her. Shortly thereafter she was taken to hospital with severe vaginal bleeding, which killed her. The story of this young Iranian was told by the NGO Center for Human Rights in Iran and reported by the New York Times. The girl’s mother, who had announced her intention to denounce the situation publicly, has disappeared.

The weapon of rape in Iran

As the US newspaper points out, this is not the first case in which reports of rapes carried out by the Iranian police to hit and weaken young demonstrators who have been protesting since the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman killed by the police, according to whom she was not wearing the hijab is a must.

Nika Shahkarami, a 16-year-old girl who burned her veil in public, was arrested and died in the hands of the morality police. The autopsy on her body showed that her skull, pelvis, hip, arms and legs were fractured.

And again, a CNN report reads how a 20-year-old girl was arrested, allegedly on charges of leading the protests, and shortly after was admitted to a hospital in Karaj, shaking violently, her head shaved, and an ongoing rectal hemorrhage. She was later returned to prison.

“Children subjected to physical and psychological torture”

The Center for Human Rights in Iran has denounced several cases of boys and girls accused of supporting protest movements and therefore subjected to physical and psychological torture while in custody or when they are at school. “After decades of state propaganda in the education system to brainwash children, the Islamic Republic is finding that children have become a defining feature of the country’s movement for social and political change,” said the Center’s executive director. , Hadi Ghaemi.

Paria Faramarzi, 16, suffered a serious eye injury while being held in Adelabad Jail in Shiraz (prison for “violent inmates”), where she was illegally detained, without any judicial order, for nearly two months, and without never been told why. She underwent emergency surgery because the blood flow to her eye was blocked due to trauma, and she was in danger of going blind.

In Karaj, Alborz province, young Amir Mohammad Jafari was tortured during interrogation and sentenced to 25 years in prison, the Coordination Council of the Iranian Teachers Association reported. His parents said that Amir’s nails looked “shattered” the last time they were allowed to visit.

The same Association also denounced the kidnapping of three minors, taken by security agents in Abdanan, in the province of Ilam, on December 6: Pouria Mohammadzadeh, 13, his brother Mohammad-Yousef Mohammadzadeh and Yazdan Hasseli, both 15 years old. They are being held in an unknown location.

Physical punishment and psychological abuse take place in many cases in the same classrooms, as several parents denounced at the centre. On October 23, Iranian Education Minister Yousef Nouri raised fears of further torture and killings of children when he said some students would be taken to psychiatric centers to “re-educate” them.